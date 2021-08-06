Jurgen Klopp could sign PSG player Antoine Griezmann as a result of Lionel Messi’s departure.

On Thursday evening, it was reported that Barcelona would not be able to retain Lionel Messi’s services for the coming season, and that the striker would begin his hunt for a new club as he approaches the end of his career.

After spending over £300 million on Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Antoine Griezmann, the La Liga club has been in financial trouble for the past few years.

Earlier this week, the Spanish heavyweights were offered a financial lifeline if they agreed to abandon any remaining dreams of launching a European Super League in exchange for a share of a private equity investment in La Liga.

The investment would have allowed Barcelona to escape some of the financial constraints they are now facing and tie down their best ever player to a new contract, even if only for a short time.

With Messi now a free agent, it appears to be a clear shootout between Europe’s financial behemoths to see who can sign the six-time Ballon D’Or winner.

At the moment, PSG appears to be leading the fight for his signature, with multiple sources claiming that the French club has already approached Messi and his entourage about a possible contract.

But, with PSG already paying exorbitant wages to the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Neymar Jr’s new contract, any deal to bring Messi to Paris would almost certainly necessitate some sort of unload.

And it’s here that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool may make money.

Many believe the Reds still need options in the middle of the park, since they have yet to address the departure of Wijnaldum, who was a regular in the Premier League last season.

With Mauricio Pochettino ruling out the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool might use Leandro Paredes to help the Parisians obtain finances elsewhere.

Paredes would provide Klopp’s side with the midfield diversity they lack heading into the new season.

Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, who will sit ahead of Fabinho, will undoubtedly form Liverpool's strongest midfield trio.