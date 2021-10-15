Jurgen Klopp could experiment with a different formation for Liverpool in order to solve his team’s troubles.

Liverpool’s intentions have been impeded by international football, as is often the case at Anfield.

Premier League football is back after a two-week break, but Jurgen Klopp’s team is not the same as it was before.

Due to Brazil’s early Friday morning match against Uruguay, Fabinho and Alisson Becker will be unable to participate this weekend against Watford.

The logistical issues have been impossible to avoid with COVID-19 affecting the footballing environment and the Brazilian duo having to fly back from South America.

Jurgen Klopp is enraged at Curtis Jones’ injury and vows to make amends. Southgate is being dug up by stones. Fabinho and Alisson will both go to Spain rather than England before joining the rest of their colleagues for the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid later this week.

Curtis Jones, who picked up a knock while playing England’s U21 side, will also miss Liverpool’s match against the Hornets, joining Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott on the midfield treatment table.

With just Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita available to play, Klopp has to handle without as much strength in the middle of the park.

The latter, who has had injury concerns in the past, played three times for Guinea in six days during the international break, which doesn’t bode well for Klopp’s midfield department’s health.

On the plus side, Roberto Firmino spent the entire holiday at the AXA Training Centre, while Diogo Jota has been cleared by the Reds manager after returning early from Portugal.

Klopp’s lineup for the forthcoming match against Watford is still to be determined, but the current circumstances implies that 4-2-3-1 could be an option.

Unlike Liverpool’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, 4-2-3-1 allows for the inclusion of a forward player at the expense of a midfielder, with Jota and Firmino perhaps starting alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Given Trent Alexander-return Arnold’s to fitness, Henderson might form part of the midfield two alongside one of Milner, Keita, or Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the back four remaining unchanged.

