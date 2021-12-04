Jurgen Klopp confirms the transfer of Divock Origi and sends a message to his ‘future manager.’

Divock Origi has been dubbed a Liverpool “legend” by Jurgen Klopp, who believes the scenario was set for the striker to score another dramatic late winner.

On Saturday afternoon, Origi came off the bench to score the game’s only goal four minutes into injury time, giving the Reds a Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was only the Belgian’s third Premier League appearance of the season, having replaced skipper Jordan Henderson with 20 minutes remaining.

And Klopp believes the game’s circumstances were excellent for Origi, who has a history of late goals at Anfield, while also admitting he did not expect the striker to still be with the club.

“We had to keep going, and Divock Origi, the legend, stepped in and finished it off for us,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It’s fantastic!” He’s a fantastic finisher, and if we don’t know that at Liverpool, who should? That was something we saw a lot.

“With the guys we have, it’s impossible to get 500 minutes a week in the team.”

“However, Divock Origi is a fantastic football player.” In these circumstances, he is fantastic.

“He doesn’t require a lot of warm-up, he doesn’t require a lot of time to get into a game, especially not today.”

“It was his game,” Klopp continued, “and he could be 100 percent Divock Origi.” Use your body, use your technique, and finish the situations in and around the box.

“He had a lot of wonderful moments and was a threat before he scored, but he was unlucky with the ball.” We see this type of aim all the time in training.

“Winning in the 95th minute is fantastic, but it’s even sweeter when Div scores.”

Origi, who has four goals and two assists in nine appearances for Liverpool this season, was widely expected to leave in the summer.

And Klopp confesses he’s relieved no deal for the 26-year-old was made.

“If I were at a different club, I’d go after him,” he remarked. “I expected that to happen because he didn’t have a lot of game time.”

“However, if you don’t play for Liverpool, I can’t believe it.””

