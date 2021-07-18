Jurgen Klopp confirms Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool debut date.

Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool’s new signing, is scheduled to make his Reds debut on Tuesday.

The French defender arrived from RB Leipzig for £36 million this summer and reported to the team for a pre-season training camp in Austria on Monday.

Konate, who turned 22 in May, will participate in this week’s 30-minute back-to-back pre-season matches against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, according to Jurgen Klopp.

When asked when Konate might make his first debut for Liverpool, Klopp said on the club’s official website: “Tuesday.” He’s had a decent rest and a normal preseason thus far, so he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.

“Ibou needs to receive minutes as soon as possible, and that’s what pre-season is for.”

Klopp wants Konate to become comfortable with the Reds’ style of doing things on the pitch after he spent a week practicing and getting to know his teammates.

“All outsiders will say there are similarities between Leipzig and us, which is true, but there are also differences, and the similarities are significant, but the differences are more important because you can see it in training,” he said.

“There are certain small behaviors that he has that are different from what we generally do, so we work on that, but it’s not simple right now because it’s only been six days.”

Klopp has been assessing Konate’s natural ability before teaching him what he needs to know on matchday, saying: “The first few days are there to understand what the boy is doing when he isn’t thinking.”

“All right, natural things. Then we start, and that’s why he has to play, and that’s exactly what will happen.

“After that, we’ll see how quickly we can get all of this information for him, and then everything will be fine.” It’s not as difficult for a defender as it is for other players, but it’s still a job to do, and that’s what we’re doing.”

On Friday, Liverpool will face Klopp's previous club Mainz, and with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip all fighting their way back from injuries, Konate will likely play again for the Reds.