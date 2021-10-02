Jurgen Klopp confirms Curtis Jones’ loan agreement ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Manchester City.

Curtis Jones has made the most of his chance, forcing his way back into Liverpool’s starting lineup in recent weeks.

Last week, the 20-year-old played 87 minutes in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City, scored in their 3-3 draw with Brentford, and assisted on all five of Liverpool’s goals against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Following the breakthrough of Harvey Elliott, who was trusted in all four of Liverpool’s opening Premier League games, Jones appeared to have slid down the pecking order significantly after making 24 Premier League appearances previous season.

With Elliott’s ankle dislocation and niggling ailments to Naby Keita and Thiago, Jurgen Klopp has once again turned to Jones, who has shown everyone that he’s the real deal with his recent performances.

Jones made his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Bournemouth in December 2019 when he was 18 years old.

Many expected him to be sent out on loan to earn first-team experience somewhere, like a lot of other academy graduates, before returning to Anfield to establish a name for himself.

But he’s already doing so, and Klopp has indicated why he’s hesitant to allow Jones to do so.

“I’ve been asked a hundred times if he can go on loan.’ Why don’t you go there and get some more match practice?’ No, let him be here,” Klopp stated in a Sky Sports interview.

“That’s one of the benefits of being a young guy who was completely dedicated to the club. At 18 or 19, he may not play 30, 40 games every season, but he can still learn a lot.

“I didn’t want to let him move to League One to play maybe 30 games. I wanted him to come here so he could learn how to play football with us. That’s exactly what he did.

“It’s our job to offer him all the information we can about the game – offensive and defensive – but you have more time to absorb it when you’re around the first team at 17. I’m overjoyed that we’ve arrived.” “The summary comes to an end.”