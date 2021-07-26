Jurgen Klopp confirms Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota’s return to Liverpool.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota are both expected to play for Liverpool against Hertha BSC this week, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Following their participation in Euro 2020, the two were given extra time off and rejoined their teammates in Austria last week.

Since their arrival, both have been participating in regular training sessions with their colleagues as preparations for the new season begin.

And Klopp has announced that Reds supporters will be able to see the pair in action against Pal Dardai’s team in Innsbruck on Thursday.

“The objective is for them to have minutes. He told Liverpoolfc.com, “They certainly train absolutely normal all the time now, and we try to incorporate them.”

On Friday, Klopp chose to field two teams in each half against FSV Mainz 05 as the Reds earned their first win of the summer, but in this week’s game, certain players will likely see more minutes than others.

“It’s the plan for some of them. Some of them are ready for 60 minutes; it will be difficult for them, but it means that others will play 30 minutes and such, or even 20 minutes and such,” the Reds manager stated.

“We make an effort. Pre-season is about trying; it’s a proper, proper challenge to get all of these people in the best physical form possible and to make us more ready or stronger as a team.

“Unfortunately, football is not like cycling, so you don’t entirely miss it, but the pedals and stuff like that vanish so quickly. As a result, we’ll have to work on it again; that’s what we do.

“Today’s [double session]is quite difficult. I like it; the players are probably sleeping now, which is excellent because it will be difficult this afternoon.”