Jurgen Klopp claims that a young Liverpool midfielder requires assistance in gaining a football body.

After Liverpool FC’s 2-0 League Cup victory over Preston on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp praised Tyler Morton, a teenage midfielder.

Morton, who earned his first-ever start for Liverpool, has now made two appearances for the club, the first of which came earlier this season in the same tournament against Norwich.

Klopp praised Tyler, describing him as a “very brilliant footballer” who “needs to develop a body for soccer,” before adding that the 18-year-old England international “needs to get a body for soccer.”

“Tyler is clearly a gifted footballer with a keen understanding of the game. This is obvious. His natural movements and positions are excellent, indicating that he is a really football smart kid with excellent skill. Now we must ensure that we assist him in developing a football body — he is neither too small nor too skinny, but there is still a lot to come, and we must prepare him for it. After Liverpool’s easy win over Preston, Klopp told Liverpool’s official website, “It was a very positive impact again tonight.”

Morton, who was born in Wallasey, is a versatile midfielder who recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool. He joined the Reds’ development academy when he was seven years old and made his Under-23s debut in the 2020-21 season. Morton scored ten goals for the Under-18s and Under-23s in the 2020-21 season, and was a major figure in the Reds’ FA Youth Cup final appearance. In the final, Liverpool was defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Klopp hailed Takumi Minamino, who scored in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Preston, alongside Divock Origi.

“Taki is of excellent quality. Taki’s problem is… well, there isn’t one. The other players in his positions are all excellent, and thank God they aren’t hurt. That is all there is to it. Taki is in excellent form, training much better than he did tonight, but he was the most dangerous player on the pitch and scored a goal, which is extremely crucial. He also has a good understanding of our game, so you can toss him in and he’ll be a huge part of our football right away. Obviously, he was tonight. Taki was good, but we all know he has a lot more potential “Klopp added.