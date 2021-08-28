Jurgen Klopp claims Gini Wijnaldum’s replacement and responds to Liverpool’s detractors.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder once more.

The Dutchman left Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

With only four days before the summer transfer deadline, Liverpool have only signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million, with Klopp saying he anticipates a quiet finale to the market.

In reaction to the club’s transfer criticism, when asked if he feels he needs to reinforce his midfield ranks after losing Wijnaldum, the German confessed that his side does miss the midfielder before launching an impassioned defense of the players he already has at his disposal in that position.

“Gini Wijnaldum has played a huge number of games with us. He described himself as “absolutely a superb player, a top, top, top player.” “I’ve seen him play in a couple of games in Paris lately, and it’s like, ‘Ah yes, that’s Gini!’

“Even when we prepare for an opponent like Chelsea, we see Gini sprinting around in our games versus Chelsea. We’re still getting used to it. Not only do we miss him on the field, but we also miss him greatly in the locker room.

“Our instinct is to lose a midfielder and not replace him; now we count our midfielders. If there’s a spot on the field where we can really use all of our diverse skill sets, that’s it. Dynamic, inventive, defensively minded, and offensively minded.

“There isn’t a chasm. We don’t need to bring another one in. We have a lot of talented players here.”

“Last weekend doesn’t mean Harvey [Elliott] is the saviour of our midfield problem because we don’t have one,” he continued. Harvey would not have played this game if Gini was still alive. He did, however, play, and he played well. Great. And I felt there was a big chance he’d play well before the game, but he did.

“As well as that, we have others. Curtis Jones, 20, is a 20-year-old who appeared in 15-20 games last season. He has the ability to make.” “The summary comes to an end.”