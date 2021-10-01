Jurgen Klopp challenges Man City manager Pep Guardiola, claiming that he is “angry.”

When Liverpool hosts Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to “create a new level” of atmosphere.

And the Reds manager talked about his off-the-field friendship with Pep Guardiola, who is now leading the Premier League title race.

The Reds were thrashed 4-1 by City in February at an empty Anfield, as City secured their first win at the venue since 2003, but Klopp expects a very different game this time around with the fans in attendance.

Klopp praised the returning fans’ support thus far this season, but urged those who will travel to Anfield this Saturday to establish a precedent against Guardiola’s champions.

“I suggested two years ago that we wanted that environment so that even the hot dog vendors would be on their toes!” Klopp remarked.

“That’s something we’ll need again. I know we’ve been apart for a long time, and I’m not going to ask for it again.

“Since they’ve returned, the people have been outstanding.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment, but everyone in the stadium on Sunday understands that it only makes sense if we do it all together.

“And I’d like to emphasize that we should all give it our best shot together, and let’s be as strong as we can be.

“I know, everyone knows, we’re in desperate need of it. We have a greater chance this time, so let’s make it a game to remember.

“And yeah, there is a huge difference between Anfield with and without, so let’s create a new standard for with.”

Klopp also stated that he is aware that some of his public words about City have irritated Guardiola in the past, but the Reds manager detailed his admiration for his Etihad rival.

“I’m not sure I ever told Pep, but I like him!” he added.

“Obviously, the things I say in news conferences anger him from time to time, but I never say anything negative about him or Man City.

“However, I can see at the press conferences that he becomes really enraged when he is told certain things. Sorry for the inconvenience!

“However, I hold him in high regard, and we believe we know a lot about him.”

The summary comes to a close.

”