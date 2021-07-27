Jurgen Klopp called Sir Alex Ferguson at 3 a.m. with a message for Liverpool.

The summer of 2020 will be remembered as the year Liverpool was crowned Premier League winners for the first time.

Because the season was interrupted because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Reds were forced to wait until July to be named champions.

Jurgen Klopp was named LMA Manager of the Year for 2019/20 after helping Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was the one who proclaimed Klopp’s win in July.

Ferguson gave Klopp a great review in a pre-recorded message on Sky Sports News on this day last year (July 27), revealing a phone conversation made by the Reds boss in the early hours of the morning.

“The winner, Jurgen Klopp,” Ferguson told Sky Sports. Fantastic, Jurgen. I’m talking about Leeds United, who have spent 16 years in the Championship, and Liverpool, who have won the league for the past 30 years.

“You deserved it wholeheartedly. Your team’s level of performance was outstanding.

“Your personality is apparent throughout the club. I thought that was a fantastic performance.

“I’ll forgive you for waking me up at half-past three in the morning to tell me you’d won the league!

“I appreciate it. You really deserved it, and I congratulate you.”