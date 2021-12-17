Jurgen Klopp answers to the contract questions posed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.

Jurgen Klopp has remained tight-lipped on the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi at Liverpool.

The England international’s contract expires in 18 months, while the Belgian’s is set to expire next summer, but despite their uncertain long-term prospects at Anfield, the pair have been key for the Reds in recent weeks.

While asked about the two during his most recent pre-match news conference, Klopp stated that now is not the time to speculate on whether or not they would be given new contracts, claiming that it does not enter his mind when selecting his team each week.

He did admit, though, that every player will leave Liverpool at some point, and that if a player wants to leave, a solution must be found.

“This is a very regular circumstance.” “We don’t talk about or have to talk about these lads’ potential or anything,” the German said to reporters. “It’s about what makes sense in six or 18 months for both parties.”

“At the moment, it doesn’t matter.” In the moment, it’s more vital to think about how you can contribute while playing.

“It’s not only the two players you mentioned, but we won’t be together indefinitely.” That is how it is, and if someone wants to go somewhere else, we must find a way to accommodate them.

“If we want to bring someone in from another club, we’ll have to figure out a way to do it.” But it has no bearing on the present.

“In the event that the others are unable to play, I do not plan with players.” It’s all about how you perform in the moment once you’ve earned a spot in the starting lineup.

“It makes no difference whether your contract expires in two months, four days, or five years.

“They’re all significant, but not in the sense that they’re thrilled when they don’t start.”

“They’re vital because they can make a significant difference in a game when they start or come on, which is why they’re Liverpool players.”