Jurgen Klopp answers to Liverpool transfer criticism by saying, “That’s true.”

Jurgen Klopp has retaliated against allegations that his team is aging, claiming that his older players are at their “peak.”

After making just one signing in the summer window, the 54-year-old insists he is “not worried” by Liverpool’s rivals’ transfer deals because he is “happy” with their strategy.

Their transfer policy has been criticized, but the German head coach says, “That’s how it is.”

Ibrahima Konate joined the club in the summer for £36 million from RB Leipzig, but due to the return of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, he has yet to play in the Premier League.

The departure door was left open, however, as Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Wilson, Marko Gruijic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Liam Millar, and Kamil Grabara left on a permanent basis, while Ben Davies, Rhys Williams, Ben Woodburn, and Sheyi Ojo switched from Anfield on a temporary basis.

Klopp explained, “We do it that way and we’ve been fairly successful with it; people forget that we have a terrific team.”

“You can always have more options, it’s always the case, and we’ll see how much we need. If we need all possibilities, then the atmosphere in the team isn’t great, and you’d wish you had another three or four world-class players waiting for you to let them out.

“Obviously, we have a different way of doing it at Liverpool, that’s how it is, I signed up for it years ago, almost six years ago,” Klopp stated before of the match against Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.

“It’s OK; it didn’t stop us from winning trophies, not all of them, and perhaps not enough of them, but some.”

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo on the final day of the transfer window, while Manchester City and Chelsea signed Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku, respectively, for British and club records.

Jordan Henderson turned 31 in June and last month signed a contract extension with the Reds, joining Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Alisson in committing their futures to the club.

