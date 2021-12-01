Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez are both legends at Liverpool, but their personalities are poised to clash.

On Merseyside this week, Jurgen Klopp will face Rafa Benitez, with only one of the two capable of leading the Reds.

The coaches will be remembered for their accomplishments and efforts at Anfield. The two have certain similarities, but they couldn’t be more distinct at the same time.

Benitez was the first to take up residence in the dugout. He came to England after dominating his homeland with Valencia, winning the UEFA Cup and La Liga in 2002 and 2004.

Under the Spaniard, Liverpool developed into a highly strategic team. The Reds were tactically sound, streetwise, and difficult to beat, which may explain why they fared better in cup tournaments than in the Premier League.

Benitez, who portrayed himself as dispassionate and almost robotic, valued balance above all else. His squad rarely dominated for 90 minutes, preferring instead to play to their strengths while concealing their flaws.

Under Benitez, defending was very much a team effort, but on the offensive side of the game, he funneled almost everything through Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres, who excelled as a lethal pair.

His greatest achievement was winning the prestigious Champions League in 2005, followed by the FA Cup the following year, but he could only manage second place in England’s top division.

Klopp was not appointed for several years. He’d be adored as well, if not more so, but for different reasons.

The German was also a two-time league champion, but he’d done it at Borussia Dortmund by representing an attacking style of football that provided the kind of pleasure that Benitez rarely valued.

Klopp proved to be more than prepared to embrace the famed Anfield atmosphere, and he embodied everything about the city that he represented. He was a charismatic and passionate leader who assumed the spotlight more often than Benitez.

In his opinion, defending was also a team sport, but rather than retiring into a block without possession, he urged his players to display aggression by actively pursuing the ball to reclaim it. 'Genepressing,' a buzzword that followed him to English shores, referred to his team functioning together as a single unit.