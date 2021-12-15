Jurgen Klopp and FSG have a new priority after Liverpool’s recent exit.

Liverpool is dealing with the exits of prominent characters in a variety of circumstances, which is unusual for a club that has become accustomed to maintaining world-class players in recent years.

The Reds’ recent success under Jurgen Klopp has been fueled by a core group of first-team stars who have remained dedicated to bringing home trophies and patient enough to do so.

Others, such as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, have left the club in the past to seek glory abroad.

The current crop of players, on the other hand, would make little sense if they were to leave Anfield in 2021.

What happens next in the Mohamed Salah contract dispute will likely reveal the most about where Liverpool stands as a club.

After witnessing significant reductions as institutions, teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid can no longer be regarded dream destinations for great players, even if a breakthrough in talks has yet to be reached.

After making significant improvement under Klopp, Liverpool can once again be considered a European heavyweight, which has not gone ignored by other teams.

The rest of the Premier League has watched as the Reds’ signings of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and others have catapulted them to new heights, leaving others wondering how they might replicate their success.

While Liverpool has been able to sign a number of key players to long-term contracts, club employees are now being sought after they have made an impression on Merseyside.

Last month’s huge surprise was the confirmed departure of sporting director Michael Edwards, who is expected to leave the club after his contract expires in the summer.

Edwards has been a force to be reckoned with during his time in charge, and he will be inundated with offers when assessing his choices at the end of the season.

Real Madrid may have already made an approach, according to reports.

Liverpool’s transfer policy has been a spectacular success, thanks to Edwards’ behind-the-scenes work in recouping large payments for peripheral players and adding stars like Sadio Mane and Salah.

“The summary comes to an end.”