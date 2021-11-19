Jurgen Klopp admits to Liverpool’s defensive shortcomings and issues an Arsenal warning.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to improve their defending as they prepare to face Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds have given up five goals in their previous two games, including their first loss of the season at West Ham before the international break.

Klopp said the post-match study of his team’s 3-2 setback at the Olympic Stadium on November 7 has given him and his staff enough to think about as they strive to improve.

While Klopp was dissatisfied with his side’s first goal at the time, believing it was due to a foul on Alisson Becker by striker Angelo Ogbonna, it was the Hammers’ second that caused the most anxiety.

“If a defeat is ever good, it’s after you get over it,” Klopp added, “but that takes time.”

“A defeat is instructive, but there is no such thing as a good defeat while you are losing.

“After that, you have time, and we can watch a lot of football in between games, perhaps not with us engaged, but you always want to see how others react to certain situations.

“After the game, I discussed the first goal we gave up, which I thought was a foul.

“By the way, it’s a foul, but it’s because you feel really hard [done by]after a loss, and you don’t believe it’s fair, and things like that.

“Things appear different now that I’ve analyzed it [later], and the goal that I despised the most was the counter-attacking goal.

“We have to play much better defense, and the other two goals were clearly set-piece goals. The second set-piece goal (West Ham’s third) was a fantastically well-taken and executed goal. The first goal was scored as a result of a foul, and it was a bang!” Second, we need to improve our defense and show some aggression; there are things we can do much better.

“We were in complete control of the game after scoring two against a squad like that and being so dominant.

“They looked like the old West Ham against us, and they always had excellent moments against us.

“A few years ago, we won. “Summary comes to an end.”