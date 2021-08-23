Jurgen Klopp admits to having a transfer itch for Liverpool and agrees with Erling Haaland’s suggestion.

For Wednesday, July 21st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is refusing to be swayed by calls for the club to enter the transfer market.

But, while the transfer market is open, the Reds boss thinks he understands why there is so much focus on transfer targets.

Liverpool confirmed Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig at the end of May, but have so far refrained from adding to the £36 million deal.

Klopp acknowledges that the desire to bolster the squad before the August 31 deadline is understandable, and that he, too, likes the speculation surrounding player trades throughout the Premier League.

Liverpool fans had a transfer hypothesis after the Xherdan Shaqiri deal was agreed.

When it comes to the team he controls, though, the Reds manager claims he does not have the same urge to enter the market.

“I understand it, even if it doesn’t always appear that way when I speak to the media.

“I, too, am a football fan who has been drawn to stories about which team would sign which player. The difference is that when it comes to us, I don’t have that itch.”

Click here to read the entire story.

When asked about Liverpool’s interest in Erling Haaland, Jurgen Klopp remained tight-lipped, but feels Borussia Dortmund should be prepared for clubs offering to buy the player.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 62 goals in 63 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been connected with a number of big European clubs, including.

When asked about a prospective transfer for the forward, he refused to rule it out, believing that the Norway international will be pursued by a lot of clubs.

Klopp told German tabloid Bild, when questioned about Liverpool’s interest in Haaland, “I don’t have his number!”

“He’s really a fascinating player.” I enjoy how he brings a lot of enthusiasm on the pitch. However, most of the teams would keep an eye on him.”

To read the entire article, click here. “The summary has come to an end.”