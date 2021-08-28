Jurgen Klopp admits that Reece James’ red card against Liverpool was a mistake.

Reece James’ red card, according to Jurgen Klopp, “spoiled the game” as Liverpool were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Anfield against 10-man Chelsea.

The Reds were given an opportunity to get back into the game from the penalty spot near the conclusion of the first half, but the visitors took the lead through Kai Havertz’s looping header.

Following a check on the pitch-side monitors at Anfield after Sadio Mane’s goal-bound poke was touched on the line by James, referee Anthony Taylor sent the right-back off.

Even though Klopp was left to ponder on a frustrating point after playing the entire second period with a man advantage, he admitted he would have rather to see the game continue.

“I never like double punishment,” he continued, “but if someone had ever listened to me regarding rule modifications or rules, a lot of things would look radically different, but they still do.”

“It was incredibly brutal, and sure, it undoubtedly marred the game.

“I enjoyed our first half, and we caused Chelsea problems, and we caused them problems in the second half as well; the intensity for Chelsea was great as well.

“Although they did well, which is why they got the point, but I would have preferred to see the game remain in 11-on-11 situation.

“Let’s have a look and see who performs the best. That’s the way things are.”

Despite the draw against the ten men, Klopp was satisfied with what he saw from his players at times and said that he expected Chelsea to be a difficult nut to crack once they had returned to their defensive posture to preserve the point after the restart.

“I enjoyed the game, but look, we won 2-0 against Chelsea a few years ago, and Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic goal in the far corner, which was actually not a chance,” Klopp continued.

“Today, we had better chances in the first half that we didn’t take advantage of, but the performance was fantastic against the best Chelsea side in a long, long time.

“It’s always been difficult versus Chelsea, and it’s even harder now.”

