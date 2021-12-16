Jurgen Klopp admits Covid-19 to Liverpool’s team as the number of cases in the squad grows.

Following the confirmation of three players as positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp feels the number of cases within his Liverpool squad will certainly increase.

After taking a test on the day of the game, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all ruled out of the 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Before entering the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, everyone is required to do a lateral flow test alone in the car park, and Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones all tested positive on Thursday, ruling them out of the game against the Magpies.

Klopp believes that the number of cases within his squad will increase in the coming days, which could affect Sunday’s match against Tottenham, who had their match against Leicester put off on Thursday.

“We hope [it is contained],’ remarked the Reds’ manager. We, as well as the rest of the globe, are in a terrible situation. We had three positive instances when we woke up this morning.

“At the training ground, the procedure we now follow is to drive to the training ground, perform a lateral flow test, and then return to the automobile to await the results.”

“Right now, we have three positive tests, which is clearly not cool, so we waited for confirmation because there was still a chance of false positives, but we couldn’t wait for the game.”

“We had to make the decisions and send the boys home, so we were down to three players, two of whom would have started today, but it was by no means a justification to call the game off.”

“We didn’t even ask for it [to be called off], but we’ll see how it develops,” Klopp stated.

“Because the guys don’t have a lot of spare time to travel wherever, this virus has been around us for a long time and is unlikely to stay at [only]three.”

“They’ve all been properly vaccinated, and two of them have received the booster.” We’ll see how things turn out.

“Hopefully, the boys will be able to get through it now without experiencing any problems.” They don’t have any right now and were much more astonished than we were, but it’s what we have.” “The summary comes to an end.”