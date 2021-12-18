Jurgen Klopp addresses the FA Cup’s ‘issue’ and admits to Liverpool’s injury.

As the omicron version of the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the FA Cup could be a concern this season.

Shrewsbury Town of League One is slated to visit Anfield on January 9, but the EFL’s latest study indicating that 25% of Football League players have no intention of getting vaccinated against coronavirus has obviously raised concerns.

The Reds were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones against Newcastle United in midweek after all three players tested positive for Covid-19, and they will likely be without them again on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, who have had their last three games called off.

While Liverpool has so far avoided having any games postponed, Klopp said earlier this week that he expects the number of covid cases in his team to increase.

With the Reds entering a busy festive period, knowing they will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, and still scarred by the injury crisis that decimated their title defense last season, manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that player availability could have a negative impact on his side’s campaign.

Klopp told reporters, “You travel to an FA Cup away game, change in incredibly cramped dressing rooms, and all these kinds of things.” “It’s just not completely thought out.”

“We play at home, so that’s OK; at the very least, we play outside, so that’s fine.” It’s just all these other things, and we have to think about stuff other than football all the time.

“That’s very unique, because we already have enough football on our minds.” I’m not worried that we won’t be able to play them or anything, but we do have that scenario.

“I’m not sure how it’s sorted because if we fix the problem for Liverpool, the problem isn’t solved since it’s still out there, so we have to sort the overall problem.”

“That’s why I said it’s not only about stopping the league or continuing as is, since there are things in between.””

