Jurgen Klopp addresses James Milner’s account of a Liverpool dressing room brawl.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Ragnar Klavan’s claims that a dressing room brawl erupted between him and James Milner in 2017 as a “huge misunderstanding.”

During a recent podcast, Klavan, who spent two years with the Reds between 2016 and 2018, reflected on his time at Anfield and shared an unusual story from the 2016/17 season.

Klopp and Milner nearly came to blows after squandering points in a 2-2 draw away at Sunderland in January 2017 to slip further behind league leaders Chelsea, according to the Estonian defender on the Betsafe Eesti podcast.

“Klopp and James Milner were on the verge of a physical altercation. It was around Boxing Day in England, and they were on the verge of fighting, but Milner eventually stepped back,” he explained.

“We could tell by his eyes that Klopp would go to any length to make his case. It was also the most stressful period for him. He was under a great deal of stress.”

Klopp has subsequently replied to Klavan’s story, insisting that it is just inaccurate.

The Reds’ manager recalls the incident, but insists that neither he nor Liverpool’s vice-captain would have allowed a brawl to break out.

Klopp told Sky Sports, “It must be a major misunderstanding.”

“I don’t know what Ragnar’s level is, but we weren’t close to fighting,” he added. I’m aware of the circumstance he’s referring to, but I didn’t take a step in his direction.

“Everyone knows how I appear when I speak or yell; I appear forceful without being confrontational. Perhaps Ragnar wasn’t used to it yet.

“It was nothing,” says the narrator. That is something neither James Milner nor I would ever do. It’s all right.”