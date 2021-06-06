Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans, boosting the team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, wide receiver Julio Jones was moved from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans, improving the Titans’ chances of winning the AFC championship and the Super Bowl.

Jones will join an offense that finished fourth in the NFL in scoring last season and tied for second in yards per game with 396.4 yards per game. The Titans have re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had a career-high 33 touchdown passes last season. Titans running back Derrick Henry has won back-to-back rushing titles, and A.J. Brown, who will line up opposite Jones, is already a capable receiver.

The Titans moved from a 35-to-1 favorite to a 30-to-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl. The AFC championship odds have decreased from 18-to-1 to 15-to-1.

The Titans will not play the Falcons during the regular season, but they will meet in Atlanta on Aug. 13 for the first preseason game, which Jones is unlikely to participate.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Tennessee and Atlanta have agreed to a deal for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, allowing the Falcons to clear salary budget room while the Titans acquire help for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver Derrick Henry, and running back A.J. Brown.

The transfer was announced by both teams on Sunday.

The Falcons will receive the Titans’ second-round pick in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2023, while Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 will be sent to Tennessee, pending Jones’ physical.

Jones joins an offense that already includes Henry, the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Brown, a Pro Bowl receiver. The defending AFC South champions ranked fourth in scoring in 2020, and this move fills a major void in the Titans’ offense following the free agency departures of wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in March.

“J Rob is a hoodlum!! The guy is killing it! Taylor Lewan, a left tackle, tweeted about Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson as @Titans.

Tannehill was quick to applaud the move, exclaiming, “Let’s go!!!!!”

Henry, who played at Alabama in college alongside Jones, has lately posted images on social media of himself working out with Jones.

On social media, Brown had been pleading with Jones to join the Titans. This is a condensed version of the information.