Julie Mezabarba and Stamp Fairtex Are Preparing For A Striking Showdown At ONE: NextGen, According To MMA News.

Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba have declared their intentions to fight in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals on Friday, October 29.

ONE analyst Michael Schiavello asked both women how they saw the fight playing out throughout their virtual battles.

Mezabarba declared that she couldn’t care less about the outcome of the fight because a win is a win, but she still expected a knockout.

When it came to connecting with her on her feet, the Thai phenomenon admonished the Brazilian.

“In my mind, all I need is a win.” “[Julie Mezabarba] wants to knock me out, but she should be careful because she might be knocked out instead,” Stamp said severely.

Her path to the semifinals began with a win against Alyon Rassohyna, avenging a questionable submission loss to the same opponent at ONE: Empower seven months before.

Stamp is well-known in the promotion for his stand-up comedy, having won both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles at the same time in 2019.

After defeating Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi in an alternate bout, Mezabarba made her way into the competition as a substitute fighter for South Korean Seo Hee Ham, who pulled out due to injury.

While fans wanted Denice Zamboanga of Team Lakay to compete instead of Mezabarba because of her contentious loss to Ham, her win over Yamaguchi was designated as an alternate match, and she was given the nod.

Both fighters have three knockout victories, thus their claims of earning the win this way are credible.

Despite the fact that Stamp has a significant advantage in the stand-up game due to her pedigree, Mezabarba showed that she can mix it up on the feet by tagging Yamaguchi many times over the course of three rounds.

The main concern today is how both boxers would fare on the ground. On their records, both ladies had a submission loss.

Stamp has improved her ground game, nearly forcing Rassohyna to submit to a rear-naked choke in the first round and evading an armbar attempt in the third.

During the press conference, Mezabarba stated that she is confident in her ground game, and it will be interesting to see how she employs it against Stamp.

During the press conference, Mezabarba stated that she is confident in her ground game, and it will be interesting to see how she employs it against Stamp.

ONE: NextGen will be broadcast live on Friday, October 29 at 8:30 p.m. (Singapore) on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel in Asia.