Judy Murray Reflects on Financial Struggles and Key Career Moments

Judy Murray, mother of tennis icon Sir Andy Murray, has opened up about the financial difficulties she faced while nurturing the careers of her sons, Andy and Jamie. In a recent interview, the 65-year-old recalled the tough times when it seemed unlikely that either of her children would make it in professional tennis.

Challenging Early Years

Judy, who has been instrumental in shaping Andy’s career, revealed that financial strain was a constant reality during the early years of their tennis journey. Despite the millions Andy has amassed over his career, including an estimated £110 million fortune, Judy’s own financial struggles were far more significant. She shared that the attitude toward money instilled in her by her mother shaped her cautious financial approach throughout her life.

“When I was young, [my mother] would go into an absolute tailspin if she had a bill with a final demand on it, or if she’d forgotten to pay something,” Judy recalled. This fear of owing money became ingrained in her, leaving her wary of credit cards and investments. “I’ve never had a credit card. I hate owing people money,” she added.

Before Andy’s birth, Judy made a life-changing decision to quit her stable job as a sales representative and relocate from Glasgow to Dunblane, Scotland. This move, made just before Andy’s birth, eventually set the stage for her transition into coaching, where she laid the foundation for her sons’ futures in tennis.

Financial Pressure and a Life-Changing Investment

The most financially stressful moment came when Andy, at 15, needed to train in Barcelona to further his tennis career. In 2002, Andy was already among the best in Europe, and his coaches recommended the change of environment to advance further. The cost of sending him to a tennis-focused boarding school in Barcelona was estimated at £30,000 to £35,000 annually—more than Judy’s entire salary at the time. Despite the overwhelming financial burden, Judy found a way to make it work, securing a £10,000 sponsorship for Andy while covering the rest through an inheritance from her great-uncle.

Reflecting on the strain of those years, Judy admitted, “The toughest time financially was when we needed to send Andy to Barcelona for his training.” That decision was crucial for Andy’s development and eventual success, with his years in Spain significantly influencing his professional career.

In addition to these sacrifices, Judy spoke candidly about her early struggles with managing money. Even while working as a national coach in the 1990s, her salary was modest, and it wasn’t until later in life that she began to focus on savings and pension contributions. “I didn’t think about it,” she said, acknowledging her financial education was a steep learning curve.

Judy’s journey from financial instability to the success she now enjoys is a testament to her perseverance. While Andy’s triumphs on the tennis court have relieved much of her financial pressure, Judy remains reflective about the challenges they overcame during those difficult years.