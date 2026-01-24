Judy Murray Opens Up About Grandchildren’s Nickname and Andy’s Post-Retirement Plans

Judy Murray, mother of tennis legend Andy Murray, has shared an amusing detail about her relationship with her grandchildren—revealing that they call her “Naughty Nana.” But despite her extensive background in tennis, Murray has no plans to pass on the sport to the next generation. Instead, she’s focusing on teaching them something different: dance.

The 64-year-old, who has five grandchildren, enjoys spending time with her family, often engaging in active pursuits like swimming or soft play. However, tennis will not be part of their activities. “When I’m with them, I like to take them to do anything active, from swimming to soft play. But I’m not teaching them how to play tennis – I’m going to teach them how to dance,” she told Hello!.

Judy’s life has been full of major transitions. Her son, Andy, retired from tennis in 2025 after an illustrious career, which included three Wimbledon singles titles. Although Andy’s career on the court is over, he isn’t slowing down. The former world number one briefly coached Novak Djokovic but has since turned his focus to other ventures. He has been honing his golf game and exploring various business interests, alongside his nationwide speaking tour.

Meanwhile, Judy is carving out her own space in the world of writing. Her debut novel, Game, Set