Judy Murray is planning to retire from tennis.

Judy Murray had a taste of retirement during Lockdown, and she enjoyed it.

Judy has been a one-woman task force for growing tennis in Scotland, as well as for girls and women across the UK and beyond. She is best known to the general public as Andy and Jamie’s mother.

Judy has been engrossed in the sport since her days as Scotland’s national coach, when she helped a group of young players, including her kids, make it to the professional game, but she now wants to take a break.

“I’m used to traveling; it’s been a way of life for me when the kids were very small and when I was the Scottish national coach,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s been unusual, but I have to say that I loved most of the first lockdown because it allowed me to relax and unwind rather than packing a suitcase or boarding an aircraft. It gave me a glimpse of what retirement would be like, and I enjoyed it.

“I’m going to take a step back.” I’m aware that I’m becoming a little old, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. It is now time for the next generation to take the lead.”

That involves continuing and expanding on Judy’s efforts to make tennis instruction fun and accessible, as well as bringing the sport outside of its traditional areas.

Judy is working this week with cinch, the title sponsor of the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club, who is giving away free tennis lessons.

“I love initiatives like that because not everyone can afford lessons and not everyone has access to a coach, so it really opens the chance up to everyone,” Judy explained.

“In my opinion, tennis is the best family sport because you can play it for the rest of your life. I’ve always wanted us to develop a tennis culture similar to that of Spain or France. Tennis is played by ten times as many people in France as it is in the United States. (This is a brief piece.)