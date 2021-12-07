Jude Bellingham has said everything there is to say about Liverpool and Steven Gerrard’s ‘easy’ claim.

Liverpool is said to be ‘ahead of the pack’ in the hunt to recruit Jude Bellingham next summer.

Prior to joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020, the midfielder had interest from a number of major clubs, and he has since elevated his game to a new level in Germany’s top flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly keen in completing a move for the 18-year-old next summer, when Dortmund’s Erling Haaland might potentially depart.

Klopp, according to the Mirror, is unconcerned by Bellingham’s £90 million valuation, which would make him the Reds’ record-signing.

Liverpool are unlikely to be the only club interested in signing the excellent midfielder, and they will face stiff competition from other top European clubs.

Unlike Haaland, who has addressed numerous queries about his future over the last year, Bellingham has kept a lower profile on the transfer front by avoiding such open debates.

The only time he has reacted on rumored Liverpool interest was in early November, when he laughed off a report on Twitter stating he was on his way to Anfield.

After ex-Premier League player Craig Hignett said he had been reliably informed that Bellingham had picked Liverpool as his future club, the rumor gained traction.

“I’ve got it on good authority, and I can’t disclose where I’ve received it from, but supposedly he’s been stating that he’s Liverpool bound,” he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“I don’t know if it’ll be in January or at the conclusion of the season, but I have it on good authority that it’ll be close to a certainty.”

Bellingham, on the other hand, tweeted a laughing face in response to the report, which he later deleted from his Twitter account.

The Dortmund player is a major admirer of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, which is a plus for the Reds if they decide to make a summer swap.

Gerrard, of course, spent the majority of his career on Merseyside, so Bellingham is likely to have watched a number of Reds games during which the former club captain was on the pitch.

