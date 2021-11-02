Jude Bellingham deletes a tweet about a Liverpool transfer swiftly.

Jude Bellingham has replied to suggestions that he is considering a move to Liverpool.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time, but has yet to confirm his intentions.

Although Liverpool has been tracking the England international’s progress, thoughts of a permanent deal are premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Following his achievements since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, the midfielder is considered one of the most highly-rated players in world football.

Bellingham, on the other hand, responded to a social media post saying that he had told people he was joining Liverpool with a GIF of himself laughing in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The player’s father also responded to the reports, albeit the tweet was removed a short time later.

Mark Bellingham called the rumors “very disheartening” and questioned their veracity, claiming that both Jude and his family envision Jude’s immediate future at the Westfalenstadion before deleting his tweet.

Craig Hignett, a former Premier League player, had earlier claimed that Bellingham was due to join Liverpool.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside through LFC Transfer Room, “I think I’ve got it on good authority and I can’t disclose where I’ve received it from, but supposedly he’s been stating that he’s Liverpool bound.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be January or the end of the season, but I have it on good authority that it’ll be close to a certainty.”

Bellingham, who has three goals and five assists in 13 games throughout the Bundesliga and Champions League, has been the subject of transfer rumors.

Although, as recently as last week, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl dismissed any rumours that Bellingham would be joining the Reds.

“He is and will always be a Borussia Dortmund player,” he told Sport1.

“Jude Bellingham is generating a lot of buzz, and not just in Liverpool. However, there is no bottom line and no way out.

“He is adored, and he revels in it. There are no indications that he will leave Dortmund.” The summary comes to a close. “