Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, makes a rare public appearance in the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos I was seen at a tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi, just days after Swiss prosecutors dropped a $100 million corruption investigation against him due to a lack of evidence.

Juan Carlos was photographed by an AFP photographer at a Mubadala exhibition event featuring Spain’s Rafael Nadal, a rare public appearance since his exile in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 on graft allegations.

On Monday, Swiss prosecutors said that the investigation against Juan Carlos had been terminated due to accusations that he received $100 million in payments for helping a Spanish consortium win a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia.

The money put into a Swiss bank account had “not been appropriately documented,” the Geneva top prosecutor’s office stated in a statement after three years of investigation.

The investigation, however, “did not permit to demonstrate in a sufficient manner a relationship between the amount received from Saudi Arabia and the contract to build the high-speed rail,” according to the report.

Juan Carlos also requested immunity from the English courts earlier this month after his ex-lover accused him of spying on and harassing her.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, is suing the ex-monarch in the High Court for civil personal injury damages.

However, the 83-year-old Juan Carlos, who ruled from 1975 until his abdication in 2014, denies wrongdoing and claims that English courts have no authority over him since he is a Spanish royal.