Joshua Urged to Avoid Jake Paul Fight and Focus on Top Opponents

Anthony Joshua has been warned that facing Jake Paul would be a step backwards in his boxing career as he aims for a third heavyweight world title. The former unified champion, who has not stepped into the ring since his crushing defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, is expected to return in early 2026. However, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is reportedly in discussions for a potential high-profile bout with Paul, the YouTube star turned boxer.

Paul, who has transitioned from social media stardom to boxing, boasts a record of 12 wins and only one loss since entering the professional ring in 2020. His only defeat came in a points decision against Tommy Fury in January 2023. Despite his success, Paul’s opponents have often been past-their-prime boxers or mixed martial artists, such as ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Criticism from Former Rival

Joshua’s former rival, New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, has sharply criticized the potential fight, urging Joshua to avoid the spectacle and refocus on boxing’s elite fighters. Parker, who was defeated by Joshua seven years ago, has since returned to the top tier of heavyweight boxing, with wins over notable opponents like Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

Parker, who is set to fight Fabio Wardley in London on October 25, spoke candidly about the dangers of a Paul showdown, suggesting that it would harm Joshua’s credibility in the sport. “If AJ is serious about boxing and still wants to compete at the highest level, that fight doesn’t make sense at all,” Parker said. He emphasized that while Paul has gained attention for his promotional efforts, he has yet to prove himself against top-tier competition. “Jake Paul is not really a boxer. He’s a YouTuber who has done well, but if AJ wants to be taken seriously, he must face the best in the world.”

Joshua, who reigned as the unified heavyweight champion from 2017 to 2021, has since faced setbacks, including two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and the devastating loss to Dubois. As he plans his return to the ring, the call for him to face genuine contenders grows louder. The stakes are high for Joshua, who has his eyes set on reclaiming his former glory, but it remains to be seen if he will heed the advice of his peers or entertain the financial lure of a spectacle fight with Jake Paul.