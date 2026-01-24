Josh Taylor Retires After Health Scare, Puts Health First

Josh Taylor, the Scottish boxing legend, has announced his shock retirement after revealing that a serious health issue led him to step away from the ring. The 34-year-old, who made history by becoming the first UK boxer to hold all four major super-lightweight titles, had been advised to quit on medical grounds following an eye injury.

Health Concerns Prompt Career End

Taylor, who reigned as a world champion between 2021 and 2022, suffered damage to his left retina during a defeat to Ekou Essuman in May 2025. The eye injury was the final straw, with the fighter undergoing laser surgery to repair six tears in the retina. Though doctors initially believed there was only a minor tear, the discovery of multiple tears posed a serious risk to his vision, forcing Taylor to make the difficult decision to retire.

“It was the right decision for my health. I would have loved to continue,” Taylor shared in an interview with iFL TV. “But the risk was too great. I was one punch away from going blind.” Taylor acknowledged that while he could have continued fighting, the potential damage to his eyesight made it too risky to carry on. “I’m not playing the lottery with my health anymore,” he emphasized, reflecting on the numerous operations he had undergone on his eye since 2019.

Career Legacy and Emotional Farewell

The decision to retire was especially emotional for Taylor, who finished his career on a challenging note, with three consecutive defeats to Essuman, Jack Catterall, and Teofimo Lopez. Despite the tough end to his boxing journey, Taylor remains proud of his achievements, which include Commonwealth gold and his place in history as a global champion.

With six major belts now displayed in his living room, the Prestonpans boxer can look back on a career that put Scottish boxing firmly on the map. “It’s still quite raw knowing it’s the end,” he admitted. “But I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved and what I’ve done for Scottish boxing. I’ve paved the way for the next generation.” Though Taylor’s retirement comes with heartache, he is determined to focus on his future and health after a remarkable career in the sport.