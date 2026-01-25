Josh Taylor Opens Up About Struggles Following Forced Retirement

Scottish boxing legend Josh Taylor has revealed the emotional toll his forced retirement took on him, describing a period of deep mental distress. The 35-year-old, whose career came to an unexpected end last July due to a recurring eye injury, spoke candidly about feeling that his “life’s purpose was over” and how he resorted to alcohol to cope with the overwhelming sense of loss.

‘I Was In A Dark Place’

The former undisputed light welterweight champion, known as the Tartan Tornado, admitted that the sudden end to his boxing career left him grappling with his identity. “It was like falling off the edge of a cliff,” he said, recalling the sense of isolation that followed. With no clear direction or routine, Taylor found himself struggling in the quiet moments. “When you’re on your own, it’s very hard to deal with,” he added, revealing that he initially turned to drinking and socialising in an attempt to ease the pain.

However, Taylor soon realised that the temporary relief of alcohol only deepened his struggles. “What goes up must come down,” he noted. “Once you sober up and after you’ve had the laugh, you’re left feeling the same, maybe even worse.”

In a more personal moment, the fighter acknowledged his difficulty in reaching out for support. “I just held it in,” he said. “I felt like I was maybe moaning to people or getting on at people.” He attributed this to a sense of male bravado, suggesting that many men, himself included, struggle to express vulnerability until the weight becomes unbearable.

A Wake-Up Call

A pivotal moment came with the sudden death of fellow boxer Ricky Hatton in September. Hatton, a childhood hero of Taylor’s, was only 46 when he passed away. “It was a big shock for me because Ricky was a childhood hero and I really looked up to him,” Taylor said. This sobering event prompted him to take action. He reached out to his father, someone he had distanced himself from since retiring, as a first step towards addressing his mental health.

“So I was struggling and that kind of sobered me up a little bit,” Taylor reflected. “I said, ‘Right, I’m going to have to grab the bull by the horns a little bit and talk about what I’m going through mentally.'” It marked a turning point for the fighter, who had once been at the peak of his sport, becoming an undisputed champion with 19 wins and just three losses, including 13 knockouts.

Now, as Taylor navigates life after boxing, he is determined to face his challenges head-on, using his platform to raise awareness about the mental health struggles many athletes endure after their careers end unexpectedly. While the path ahead remains uncertain, his willingness to speak out offers hope to others going through similar struggles.