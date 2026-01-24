Josh Taylor Encourages Nathaniel Collins to Pursue Undisputed Glory

Josh Taylor, the undisputed champion in the world of boxing, has given his full support to Nathaniel Collins, urging the rising star to follow in his footsteps and aim for the same prestigious title. Taylor, who made history as the second Scottish boxer ever to claim the undisputed crown, has shown confidence that Collins can achieve similar success, even as the 29-year-old prepares for a crucial challenge this weekend.

Advice for the Future

Collins, who will face Cristobal Llorente in a European featherweight title bout at Braehead on Saturday, has already made significant strides in his career. Taylor, who triumphed over formidable opponents like Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez to unify the lightweight division, believes Collins possesses the potential to rise to the top.

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Taylor shared some valuable advice for Collins, emphasizing the importance of embracing different boxing styles and experiences. “There is no reason why you can’t reach the levels of an undisputed champion,” Taylor stated. “If I can do it, then there’s no reason why anyone else can’t do it.”

Taylor also praised Collins for his discipline, noting how the boxer remains committed to his training regimen and fitness, even in between bouts. “You don’t need to worry about him living the life,” said Taylor, referring to Collins’ commitment to staying in shape and always putting in the work.

However, the experienced champion had one critical piece of advice for the younger fighter: “Don’t be afraid to travel and experience different parts of the world. You should take yourself out of your comfort zone, maybe spend some time in America to spar with different coaches and fighters. It was that kind of experience that helped me develop. By traveling and learning from various styles, I was able to grow immensely as both an amateur and a professional.”

Collins, who will top the bill at the “Next King of Scotland” card, is set to face one of his biggest challenges yet in his quest for a European title. With Taylor’s endorsement and advice, the road ahead looks promising for the ambitious fighter from Scotland.