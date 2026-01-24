Josh Taylor Calls Time on Illustrious Career Due to Eye Health Concerns

Josh Taylor, Scotland’s first-ever undisputed world champion, has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 34, after doctors advised him that continuing his career could result in permanent vision loss. Known for his explosive fighting style, the “Tartan Tornado” had a decorated career spanning over a decade, culminating in historic victories that made him a national hero.

The Prestonpans boxer rose to prominence after unifying the light welterweight division with dominant wins over Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez, earning all four major belts. Taylor’s memorable World Boxing Super Series win over Prograis secured his place as one of the sport’s top talents. His victory against Ramirez in 2021 made him the first Scottish boxer to hold the undisputed title, further cementing his legacy in boxing history.

Struggles and Setbacks in Recent Years

However, Taylor’s career in recent years has been marred by setbacks. After controversially defeating English rival Jack Catterall in 2022, Taylor faced a string of defeats, first losing to Teofimo Lopez in 2023, followed by a rematch loss to Catterall later that year. A third consecutive defeat came in May 2024 against Ekow Essuman, a blow that led to doctors advising Taylor to retire for health reasons.

In his emotional statement, Taylor shared his frustration with having to end his career prematurely. He explained, “The fighter in me always wants to box on, but I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself. It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out, but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me.” Taylor had been dealing with an ongoing eye issue that had worsened over time, ultimately making it unsafe to continue competing in the ring.

Despite the tough end to his career, Taylor expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his journey. “I could not have done it without those who have supported me, through thick and thin,” he said, giving special thanks to his fans, sponsors, and coaches. His family, particularly his wife Danielle, also received heartfelt praise for their unwavering support.

As Taylor steps away from boxing, he leaves behind a legacy marked by significant triumphs, including his Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2014 and numerous thrilling fights. His retirement leaves a void in Scottish boxing, but his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

With a professional record of 19-3, Taylor’s decision to retire comes after an illustrious career that elevated Scottish boxing to new heights. Looking ahead, he reflects on a “1 in 70 million career” and embraces the next chapter of his life, knowing he has left an indelible mark on the sport.