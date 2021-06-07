Josh Sheehan, a midfielder for Wales, has signed a two-year contract with Bolton.

After four years with the Exiles, where he made 179 appearances and scored 15 goals, the 26-year-old Wales international joins Wanderers.

Sheehan, who was named to the League Two Team of the Year, said the Bolton Wanderers’ official website: “I’m happy to join for such a huge club with such great goals.”

“One of the reasons I joined was because of this. I want to be a part of their mission to return Bolton Wanderers to its rightful place.

“When I spoke with the manager, he indicated his wish to sign me and informed me of his interest in doing so.