Josh Morris, a former Fleetwood striker, is Salford’s first summer acquisition.

Josh Morris, a former Fleetwood forward, has been unveiled as Salford’s first summer signing.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Sky Bet League Two team, and was delighted by the club’s ambition after reuniting with manager Gary Bowyer, with whom he previously worked at Blackburn.

Morris told the club’s official website: “I’m thrilled; it’s simply wonderful to get everything fixed before pre-season begins again; then I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

“I think everyone understands there’s a lot of ambition here, and I knew that before I spoke to the management.

“Obviously, working with Gary (Bowyer) before was a major bonus for me; he’s someone I’ve worked with before and knows how to get the best out of me, and I know what he wants, so I’m really excited about that.

“Throughout the summer, there has been a lot of curiosity. It’s great to be wanted as a player; now it’s up to me to repay him.”