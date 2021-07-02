Josh Knight has signed a three-year contract with Peterborough United.

Josh Knight has joined Peterborough United from Leicester City for an unknown amount.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract after spending last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship, where he made 37 appearances.

Knight has previously spent two loan spells at Weston Homes Stadium, where he made 34 appearances.

Manager Darren Ferguson told the Posh website: “He ticks every box, and the most pleasing thing for us is that it is a permanent agreement.”

“I have to say, the child is overjoyed to come back, as are the lads, and another bonus is that he already knows how I want to play.”