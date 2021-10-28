Josh Cavallo, an openly homosexual professional footballer, has been praised for his “courage and bravery” by Liverpool.

Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United has received a note of encouragement from Liverpool.

After sharing an open letter on social media, the 21-year-old became the only openly homosexual male top-flight professional footballer.

Cavallo claimed in a statement that he is “now comfortable” speaking out after “hiding who I truly am” to pursue a football career.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” he said, “but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out.”

The Reds expressed their respect for Cavallo’s choice, which has gained significant backing from the football world.

“I’m proud of you, @JoshuaCavallo, for your bravery and strength. The club tweeted, “You’ll Never Walk Alone #RedTogether.”

When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp met with fans group Kop Outs in August, he expressed his support for LGBTQ+ causes.

“I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I’m delighted I can put it to rest,” Cavallo wrote in an open letter on Wednesday.

“I always felt the need to hide myself as a kid because I was ashamed that I’d never be able to do what I wanted and be gay.”

“Growing up homosexual and playing football were two worlds that had never collided before.

“I’ve spent my entire life assuming that this was a taboo subject.”

In the women’s game, the number of openly gay footballers is substantially larger than in the men’s game.

Thomas Hitzlsperger, a former Everton midfielder and Germany international, is one of the most well-known openly homosexual male players, having come out publicly after retiring in 2014.

Robbie Rodgers, a former Leeds United player who eventually returned to the LA Galaxy, also came out as he was retiring.