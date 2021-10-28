Josh Cavallo Admits To Being Gay, And The Football World Applauds Him.

Josh Cavallo, an Australian footballer, recently came out as gay, and the scene has embraced him wholeheartedly.

The 21-year-old central midfielder from Adelaide United shared his experience with the globe in a four-photo Twitter post.

“It gives me great pleasure to publicly declare that I am gay. It’s been a long road to this point in my life, but I’m so glad I made the decision to come out. “I’ve been battling my sexuality for over six years, and I’m delighted I can finally put it to rest,” Cavallo added.

He detailed his decision-making process, revealing that he sensed a gap between being gay and being a soccer star, and that coming out could harm his career.

After his admission, however, he received an outpouring of support from all sides.

Football Australia issued a statement in his support, recognising that his admission will have ramifications across the sport.

On their individual Twitter feeds, Liverpool and Barcelona expressed similar feelings.

Cavallo’s daring will help advance the sport ahead, according to legendary Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique, who tweeted his support.

In recent memory, Cavallo isn’t the only active professional athlete in a major sports league to come out as homosexual.

Carl Nassib, a defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay in June, making him the first active NFL player to do so.

Following the 2012-13 NBA season, center Jason Collins came out of the closet and was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” on the June 2014 cover.

Homophobia has always been a problem in soccer and among its fans, but Cavallo’s revelation is a significant step toward allowing athletes to be themselves without fear of discrimination.

Cavallo’s full message can be found on Adelaide United’s Twitter feed.