Josh Bellamy, a former NFL player, was sentenced to prison for receiving over $1.2 million in fraudulent COVID relief.

Former New York Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced to federal prison in Florida on Friday after defrauding COVID-19 relief funds using his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June, Bellamy, 32, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. In addition, he must pay restitution.

According to court papers, Bellamy obtained a $1.2 million loan for his company via the Paycheck Protection Program using fraudulent information and fabricated documents allegedly created by his accomplice James Stote.

Bellamy admitted to using the loans for personal expenses like a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the purchase of high-end jewelry.

According to the prosecution, Bellamy allegedly told investigators that he paid Stote more than $311,000 for his involvement. Stote is accused of putting together and submitting the forged documentation required for the loan.

Bellamy is also accused of soliciting loans for members of his family and close colleagues.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act included the PPP. The PPP was created to provide forgivable loans to businesses suffering from the pandemic, but it has been the subject of numerous fraud allegations.

A South Florida woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday for fraudulently obtaining a PPP loan in the same scheme. Yashica Bain, 38, of Miramar, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct wire fraud, according to court filings. Prosecutors claim she used fraudulent documents and misleading information to get a $415,232 PPP loan for her company, Microblading Brow Studio LLC. She allegedly informed authorities that she paid Stote more than $28,000 for his help in drafting and filing the fake loan application. In addition, she was forced to pay restitution.

Stote was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiring to commit wire and bank fraud in June of 2020. His lawsuit is still in the works.

Bellamy, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, was most recently with the Jets, who waived him from the reserve/physically unable to play list just days before his arrest in September 2020. In May of that year, the wide receiver was placed on the reserve list, effectively terminating his season.