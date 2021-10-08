Jose Mourinho adores Liverpool’s new goal machine, but Barcelona is terrified of it.

At Liverpool, Oakley Cannonier has a habit of not wasting time.

After all, he had already cemented his position in the Anfield lore long before he had a chance to threaten the first team.

Cannonier had only recently celebrated his 15th birthday when, as a ballboy, he was part of one of the most memorable moments in the stadium’s history, swiftly throwing the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold and prompting the quickly-taken corner from which Divock Origi completed the Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona in May 2019.

Cannonier’s contribution catapulted him to national stardom overnight, with Piers Morgan praising his foresight on national television and Jose Mourinho saluting him.

“You want a quick throw in, and the ballboys must know you want a quick throw in,” Mourinho explained. “The ball has to arrive quickly.”

“In this game, the kid is extremely bright and intelligent. I’m not sure if he’s an Academy player, but the kid knew exactly what he wanted to achieve.” There’s no justification for Mourinho or anybody else not knowing that Cannonier is a Liverpool Academy product.

Indeed, the youthful forward has been motivated this season to establish a Reds reputation as a goal scorer rather than a goal thrower.

In ten competitive appearances, the 17-year-old has scored 12 goals, including nine in six matches in the U18 Premier League North alone.

Cannonier, who went from his hometown club Leeds United to Liverpool at the age of 12, has long been highlighted as one to watch by those working at the Academy.

A few months after his Barcelona intervention, he scored his first U18s goal in a friendly before being fast-tracked into the squad a year later.

Despite four goals in eight appearances, his season was cut short by an ankle ailment and later a hamstring strain, which prevented him from participating in the FA Youth Cup final, when his team-mates were defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa.

It’s no surprise, however, that Cannonier is determined to make up for missed time this season, with his hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Manchester United being the highlight so far. “The summary has come to an end.”