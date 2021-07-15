Jose Enrique reacted to Liverpool’s £8.5 million deal by saying, “It’s the right choice.”

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp made the “right decision” by not re-signing Ozan Kabak.

Schalke has recently offered Kabak to Liverpool for as little as £8.5 million, according to sources this week.

The Turkish defender was a lifeline when he joined Liverpool on loan in January to assist ease the Reds’ injury crisis in the back four.

Due to long-term injuries, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all sidelined for the remainder of the season, and Kabak was brought in to fill the void in Liverpool’s defense.

In Liverpool’s first deal to sign the defender, a clause was included that allowed Jurgen Klopp and his team to purchase the defender for £18 million.

Liverpool, however, let Kabak to return to Schalke after his loan time finished now that Ibrahima Konate had been signed.

Despite Schalke apparently offering the 21-year-old to the Reds for a discounted fee of £8.5 million, Klopp stood solid in his choice.

Enrique, a former Liverpool defender, stated on Instagram that while Liverpool were’very thankful’ of Kabak’s performance during his six months at Anfield, he didn’t fit the type of defender Klopp is looking for.

Enrique added, “We’ve come to talk about Kabak and the prospect of buying him for £8.5 million.”

“To be honest, I don’t think he’s the type of center-back we need.

“He (Klopp) prefers tall and muscular center-backs. If they are also quick.

“Clearly, he was a natural with the ball. We are delighted to have him and are grateful for what he has done. He helped the team achieve the top four this season.

“However, I don’t think he’s the type of central defender Klopp favours. In the Premier League, tall center-backs are essential.

“For me, it’s a fantastic alternative. How many centre-backs do you require? We already have quite a bit. That, I believe, is the finest choice.”

Liverpool’s greatest vulnerability last season will be rectified with the return of Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip, Konate’s arrival, and Nat Phillips and Ben Davies remaining on Merseyside for the time being. The summary has come to an end.