Jose Baxter, a former Everton footballer, has announced his retirement at the age of 29.

Jose Baxter, Everton’s youngest player, announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 29.

Despite his success with the Blues, as well as periods with Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, and a stay in the United States, he believes he underachieved.

At the age of 16 and 191 days, Baxter made his Premier League debut for David Moyes in Everton’s opening day defeat against Blackburn Rovers in 2008.

Former Blues defender David Weir signed him for Sheffield United, however he was suspended from football after failing a drugs test during his spell with the Blades in 2015, and he was released in 2016.

But the Toffees threw him a lifeline, offering him a 12-month deal to assist him get back into football.

Before joining Plymouth Argyle and subsequently Memphis 901 – which is co-owned by former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard – he spent time on loan with the Latics.

“Today, I declare my retirement from football,” Baxter posted on Instagram.

“I’m writing this with a lot of mixed emotions today. But first, let me tell you about my wild ride of a career.

“I used to be a youngster from a council estate with the same dreams as everyone else. At the age of 13, I created four goals/dreams for myself. By the time I was twenty, I had ticked three of the (sic) boxes. I never got to do the last one.

“I’ve played in the Premier League, Europa League, Captained my country at junior level, scored at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Finals, played hundreds of league games, and traveled the world playing football yet I still feel like I’ve underachieved.

“However, my own stupid decisions got in the way, and returning to the game three years later at the age of 21 with my body never being the same was always an uphill battle.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me along the way. From my childhood coaches at Everton (Tosh, Robbie, Lloydy Martin, etc.) to my first loan manager and every subsequent manager (Les Parry, Paul Dickov, Paul Scholes, Nigel Adkins, Nigel Clough, David Moyes, Ryan Lowe ).

"Every group of supporters for whom I played (Everton."