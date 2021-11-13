Jorginho misses a late penalty, putting Italy’s World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

Italy’s attempt to return to the World Cup after an eight-year absence is still up in the air after Jorginho’s late penalty miss in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Friday.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s first-half header equalized Silvan Widmer’s early strike for the away side, keeping the Azzurri ahead of the Swiss on goal difference at the top of Group C.

However, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho blazed over a spot-kick in the final moments following a VAR check for a foul on Domenico Berardi, putting the tournament in Qatar next year in jeopardy.

It’s now down to the final two teams in the group to secure the group’s sole guaranteed qualification spot, with everything on the line on Monday.

Roberto Mancini’s side travel to Northern Ireland, while Switzerland hosts Bulgaria at the Stadio Olimpico after being thrashed by Italy at the same venue in Euro 2020.

If Switzerland fails to defeat Bulgaria convincingly enough to finish the group with the better goal differential, Italy will have to match Switzerland’s result to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy now faces the play-offs, where they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades in 2017 after a humiliating aggregate defeat to Sweden.

“He (Jorginho) is one of our penalty takers, and he wanted to take it, so it’s only natural that he took it,” Mancini told RAI.

“After a difficult first half, we performed brilliantly in the second half; the only thing missing was a goal. We have a significant advantage going into the last day.” With 10 minutes remaining, Widmer surprised the Stadio Olimpico’s audience of just under 50,000 when he met Noah Okafor’s pull-back with a thunderous strike that sailed past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the top corner.

The hosts were stunned, and Switzerland could have been two goals up soon after, with a goalmouth scramble cleared quickly and the brilliant Okafor firing a low shot just beyond the upright.

After Jorginho’s attempt fell to the Inter Milan midfielder, Yann Sommer, the star of the penalty shootout victory over France at Euro 2020, made a fantastic stop on Nicolo Barella in the 22nd minute.

He couldn’t stop the equalizer 13 minutes later, as he couldn’t get a hand to Lorenzo Insigne’s deep. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.