Jorge Mendes, Marcel Brands, and how Nuno Espirito Santo might handle Everton’s transfer window

As soon as they step through the doors at Finch Farm, Everton’s next manager will be faced with an interesting transfer challenge.

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning departure at the start of the month, the Blues have been on the lookout for a new boss before embarking on a crucial summer window.

The squad is in desperate need of development, and whomever takes over as manager will have to get right to work in order to address a slew of difficulties on the field.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves at the end of last season, is currently the front-runner for the job at Goodison Park.

And, according to BirminghamLive writer Alex Dicken, the Portuguese manager has a few unique aspects in transfer windows that Everton should be aware of.

If Santo is hired on Merseyside, he will have to work with Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football, which will be different from what he had to deal with in the Midlands.

“I’ll be intrigued to see how this works at Everton,” Dicken told the ECHO.

“Wolves had a director of football for Nuno’s first three seasons, but it was evident that the head coach and Jorge Mendes, Nuno’s agent and buddy, were orchestrating transfers.”

“Mendes is also a confidant of Wolves owner Fosun, so when Nuno and his agent’s recommendations came in each transfer window, there were no disagreements.”

Nuno had an excellent relationship with Kevin Thelwell (Wolves’ sporting director when he came at Molineux) and was receptive to Scott Sellars’ (academy boss who has subsequently become technical director) ideas.

GestiFute, formed by Jorge Mendes in 1996, presently represents a wide range of footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez of Everton.

If Santo is hired as manager in the coming days or weeks, the Blues may see a number of his other clients linked with a move to Goodison Park.

When asked what Everton supporters should expect in the transfer window, he said: The summary comes to a close.