Jordon Ibe has agreed to leave Derby.

Jordon Ibe has left Derby County after his contract was mutually terminated.

After arriving on a free transfer from Bournemouth last summer, the former Liverpool midfielder made just one game for the Championship team.

The 25-year-old was in the middle of a two-year contract with the Rams when they announced that an agreement had been struck for him to be released with immediate effect.

“Derby County would want to take this opportunity to wish Jordon all the best in his future endeavors and will always have great memories of his time in a Rams shirt, notably during his remarkable loan term from Liverpool in the 2014-15 season,” the club said in a statement on their website.

Ibe, who began his career at Wycombe Wanderers, also spent time on loan with Birmingham City in 2014.