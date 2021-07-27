Jordan Thompson is praised after the United States women’s volleyball team defeats China in the Olympics.

Jordan Thompson, a volleyball player, has received plaudits for her performance in Team USA’s straight sets triumph over China in the Tokyo Olympics’ second round.

Many people complimented Thompson, a 24-year-old opposite hitter who played for the University of Cincinnati from 2015 to 2019, after Team USA defeated Argentina 3-0 in their first match of the games on Sunday.

Thompson made her Olympic debut against Argentina, and she put up strong numbers, including a team-high seven digs, 18 kills with three errors, and two blocks as Team USA cruised to win.

Tuesday’s game against China, the world’s third-ranked team and 2016 Olympic gold medalists, was supposed to be a more difficult match for Team USA, but they strolled to a 3-0 victory, with Thompson being singled out by many as the star performer.

Thompson had the highest points of any volleyball player in both the men’s and women’s competitions so far during Tokyo 2020, with 34 points in the match against China on Tuesday.

Following Team USA’s triumph, writer Mechelle Voepel hailed the 24-year-old on social media, writing: “Big win by US women’s volleyball team, and Jordan Thompson was outstanding again.”

The US women’s volleyball team had a big win, and Jordan Thompson was excellent once again. https://t.co/c8oRroegzX

July 27, 2021 — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV)

“A IS BORN: JORDAN THOMPSON,” said the Volleyball World Twitter account. The Olympic rookie was fearless and scored points. She is the FIRST player – male or female – to score more over 30 points at #Tokyo2020.”

JORDAN THOMPSON IS BORN.

The Olympic rookie was fearless and scored points. She is the FIRST player – male or female – to score more than 30 points at #Tokyo2020.

@jtomm19

#Volleyball #2020 #TokyoHereWeGo #TokyoHereWeGo

https://t.co/KpYig2dCyq pic.twitter.com/BlCqdD9Iqw https://t.co/KpYig2dCyq

July 27, 2021 — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld)

“Jordan Thompson,” wrote Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office, a racial justice group. “This is now a Jordan Thompson fan account,” television producer TJ Chambers stated.

It was also lauded by USA Volleyball. This is a condensed version of the information.