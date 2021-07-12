Jordan Pickford’s spot in England’s penalty box against Italy was caught on camera.

If England’s penalty shootout with Italy had continued on Sunday evening, new film suggests Jordan Pickford would have taken England’s sixth penalty.

The Three Lions were defeated on penalties at Wembley Stadium, despite the Everton goalkeeper save from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate’s team, Bukayo Saka saw Gianluigi Donnarumma save what proved to be the deciding penalty, ensuring Roberto Mancini’s side secured the trophy.

Following the shootout, additional evidence emerged showing England manager Gareth Southgate apparently speaking to his players prior to their spot-kicks, informing them of the order in which they would be stepping up.

Southgate turns to Pickford after conversing with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Saka, perhaps implying that the Everton goalkeeper would have been the next in line to try himself from 12 yards on the big stage.

It wouldn’t have been the 27-year-first old’s penalty kick for his country, as he scored in a Nations League shootout against Switzerland earlier this year.

However, the Everton striker was denied the chance to take a spot-kick of his own this time, as Italy won 3-2 on penalties to clinch the Euro 2020 title.

Southgate was asked about which players stood up to take penalties after the game, and he claimed full responsibility for the choice.

“I chose the penalty takers based on what we’ve done in training, and nobody is on their own,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. We’ve won as a team before, and if we don’t win today, it’ll be entirely on us.

“However, when it comes to sanctions, that is all up to me.”