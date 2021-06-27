Jordan Pickford’s major qualities are highlighted by Gareth Southgate, who compliments his ‘outstanding’ form.

Jordan Pickford’s “outstanding” form has been lauded by Gareth Southgate, who has singled out one facet of the goalkeeper’s game for praise.

So far in the European Championships, the Everton star has been England’s starting goalkeeper, preserving three clean sheets and making some incredible saves.

This is a continuation of his excellent performances for his club team towards the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, when he recovered from a rocky start to exhibit brilliant amounts of consistency at the back.

Pickford’s performances for Everton in the second half of the season, according to Southgate, demonstrated a level of serenity.

The England manager singled out the goalkeeper’s passing range for special attention, noting that he has been able to demonstrate a wide range of tactics during the group stage.

“He’s been great,” Southgate told The Times.

“In the final several months of the season, his performances for his club have been remarkably quiet. He’s been decisive for us at the right times and made sound judgments with the ball in his hands.

“You’ve seen the breadth of his passing ability. He’s thrown a few in front of the players. He’s been able to get the lines down.

“He’s in a great spot, and he’s provided us with a great starting point for what has been a tremendous defense from the entire team.”

On Wednesday night, England learned that they will meet Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley, with the match scheduled for next Tuesday.