Jordan Pickford negativity can not hide truth for England star fit Harry Kane. Jordan Pickford plays the ball as well as England captain Harry Kane, but criticism of his performance remains negative.

On Wednesday night, Jordan Pickford set a new England goalkeeping record. It was a mark that had been held by the famous Gordon Banks for more than half a century.

The Everton goalkeeper’s five clean sheets at the European Championships also mean he is already guaranteed the Golden Glove award for the tournament.

The question after England’s historic semi-final victory against Denmark was whether Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard should have gotten closer to Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick.

That wickedly dipping shot finally ended Pickford’s record-breaking shut-out sequence after 725 faultless minutes.

And it was that moment, not a new record or a major prize, that became the discussion point in the aftermath.

The story of England’s goalkeeper’s tournament, on the other hand, has emphasized the downsides.

ITV pundit Lee Dixon accused irritated Evertonians of selective hearing when they railed against his critical commentary of Pickford’s group stage performances.

Yet the evidence suggested the bolshie Blues fans had a point.

Instead of praising Pickford after deflecting a well-hit Tomas Holes shot around the post against Czech Republic, Dixon criticised the goalie of diving “too slowly.”

Pickford also swooped low to save a Stephen O’Donnell shot in the goalless draw with Scotland, a save widely praised – although Dixon qualified his praise by griping that Pickford “pushed it back in to play as he often does for his club.”

Then, against the Czech Republic, a co-commentator said, “He’s taking his time with this,” only a fraction of a second before Pickford pinged a superb long-range lofted pass to Jack Grealish.

Lee Dixon was a full-back by the way, although dad Roy did keep goal for Manchester City reserves and understudied the legendary Bert Trautmann, so maybe his son claims some hereditary goalkeeping insight?

Former BBC phone-in broadcaster Danny Baker saw a theme of Pickford being condemned by faint praise.

“Extraordinary save from Pickford,” Baker tweeted after tipping Kai Havertz’s powerful effort over the crossbar against Germany. Yet, as is customary, goalkeepers who are outstanding receive a sigh of relief from the commentary team, along with the normal “excellent height for him” and “you’d expect him to save that” attitude. Outfield players are snobbed by proper snobs.”

Pickford has made a number of excellent saves during the European Championships, which is what goalkeepers are selected for. However he also boasts a passing accuracy of 73 per cent – 140 successful passes from 194 – which is the same as Harry Kane and better than Gareth Bale and Romelu Lukaku.

Still, it was Pickford’s inability to get more than a fleeting fingertip on Damsgaard’s shot that was the subject of Wednesday’s halftime analysis.

Gary Neville was scathing. “He’s got to do better,” “he’s late,” “he’s too far up,” and the perennial favorite among television commentators, “he’ll be very disappointed.”

Ian Wright, on the other hand, took the goalkeeper in his stride, preferring to praise the scorer.

“Jordan Pickford sees that just before the end. Honestly I think it’s very harsh, simply because they targeted him and you have to praise Damsgaard for that free kick.”

Matt Pyzdrowski, a coach and former goalkeeper who has played in the United States and Sweden, offered a more detailed analysis for The Athletic.

In a lengthy and detailed examination of an incident that took only seconds from inception to execution, Pyzdrowski found himself in Ian Wright’s corner.

After several hundred words of analysis, he concluded, “So what could England have done? Not much. Full credit must go to Damsgaard here. It was just a brilliant goal.”

But the English pundits preferred to find holes in the goalkeeping performance.

Aside from the goal, Pickford had an uncharacteristically nervous evening. His distribution was erratic, and the composure that characterized his earlier performances seemed to have been shattered by nerves in the semifinal.

Kasper Schmeichel was the best goalkeeper of the evening. Although he opened the tournament by conceding a terrible goal in the first group game against Finland – what his mental state was after what he had experienced earlier in that game is anyone’s guess.

But Pickford had his own demons to overcome last season.

Merseyside Police announced that they were investigating abusive posts on social media directed at Pickford, and it was reported that he and his family were being protected by bodyguards after receiving death threats following the incident in which he injured Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby.

The questioning of his performance led Pickford to seek the help of a sports psychologist.

“We talk about everything,” Pickford said in January.

“He can help me develop my thinking and learn how to deal with different things and get through difficult periods.

“We talk once a week, sometimes every two weeks. He’s always just a phone call away, or if we need to do some real work, we’ll meet.”

The birth of his son has also helped Pickford deal with criticism.