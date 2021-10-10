Jordan Pickford’s choice does not convey the whole story regarding Everton’s transformation.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was among the substitutes for England’s match against Andorra on Saturday evening.

Not even a year ago, many supporters would have assumed that the reason for this was either Nick Pope or Dean Henderson taking the starting job for their country on a permanent basis.

That couldn’t be further from the truth in reality.

Neither of those goalkeepers was in Gareth Southgate’s last team, despite some speculation that they would replace Pickford by the time the European Championships rolled around.

Meanwhile, the sole reason the Blues midfielder was on the bench was to get some well-deserved rest after a stressful moment in his career.

Pickford’s name would have delighted Rafa Benitez if he had been named among the England replacements for this weekend’s match.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but some of the games are nothing games,” the boss said before the international break. I believe this will be simple to handle.

“You can handle it, I’ll tell you!”

The fact that Pickford is currently in that position, so at ease in his role as England’s No. 1 that Southgate chose to rest him for a “nothing game,” tells volumes about the trip he has taken over the last year.

Carlo Ancelotti benched the former Sunderland goalkeeper for Everton’s trip to Newcastle in November of 2020, instead selecting for Robin Olsen in goal.

The on-loan goalkeeper was recruited to the club with the hopes of inspiring and pushing Pickford to the form that Blues fans know he is capable of.

Despite everything that went wrong with Everton’s 2020/21 campaign, it was one of the most fruitful decisions taken.

The 27-year-old has been partly freed from his shackles since the turn of the year, displaying great levels of confidence and tranquility in his strong performances.

With those performances, he was a shoe-in for the European Championships, and his form has maintained for his club into the current season.

Pickford has the best save percentage of any goalkeeper in the Premier League outside of the so-called “big six,” with a figure of 72. percent.

He’s. “The summary has come to an end.”